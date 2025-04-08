Security heightened in Manipur's Lilong, Imphal East after violent protests over Waqf Act

Imphal: Security forces with anti-riot equipment have been deployed across the Muslim-dominated Lilong area in Manipur’s Thoubal district in the wake of violent protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, officials said on Tuesday.

Vigil has also been heightened in parts of Imphal East district ahead of a planned “human chain protest” at Khurai Khumidok Bazaar on Tuesday against the Act, they said.

“Security forces shall be equipped with anti-riot equipment including tear gas gun shells, canes, body protectors and helmets," an order issued by the Superintendent of Police (Thoubal) said.

It also directed the officer-in-charge of Lilong police station to cover vulnerable locations in the town by way of frequent mobile patrolling, and ensure adequate deployment of commando teams at strategic locations.

The number of security personnel has also been increased at the residence of local MLA Abdul Nasir as a precautionary measure.

On Sunday night, the house of BJP Minority Morcha's Manipur president, Asker Ali, was set on fire in Lilong by a mob for allegedly supporting the Waqf Amendment Act.

Following the incident, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS in the Lilong assembly constituency on Monday.

The order, promulgated by the district magistrate, prohibited the assembly of five or more people and the carrying of firearms, swords, sticks, stones or other lethal weapons by the public.

It stated that the SP reported on Sunday night that nearly a 7,000-8,000-strong mob, armed with lathis and stones, stormed the residence of Md Asker Ali in Lilong’S Sambrukhong Mamei area and set it ablaze.

Ali had on Saturday expressed support on social media platforms for the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. Following the incident on Sunday night, he reportedly apologised for his earlier statement and condemned the Act.

Various parts of the Imphal Valley also witnessed protests against the Act on Sunday.

Over 5,000 people participated in a rally that disrupted traffic on National Highway-102 at Lilong, while protesters scuffled with security forces in some areas, including Irong Chesaba, police had said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.

It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on Saturday.