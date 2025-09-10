Security heightened in UP districts along the India-Nepal border

Bahraich/Pilibhit (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have heightened security in districts along the India-Nepal border following violent protests and unrest in the neighbouring country.

Senior officials are conducting inspections and ensuring a state of high alert across border areas, with a focus on preventing any spillover of the unrest into Indian territory.

In Bahraich, the border remains sealed and the Integrated Check Post has become a temporary parking ground for over 225 oil tankers and trucks carrying goods worth lakhs.

With vehicular movement suspended, Nepali citizens are crossing the border on foot to reach their destinations.

Commissioner of Devipatan Division, Shashi Bhushan Lal Susheel, and Inspector General of Police (IG) Amit Pathak visited the Rupaidiha border to review the security on Wednesday.

Commissioner Susheel said, "The border has been inspected, and police forces along with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are on full alert. Patrolling is being intensified." Pathak added that comprehensive police arrangements have been made based on intelligence inputs from Nepal.

"Joint patrolling with the SSB and senior officials has been going on for three days," he said.

The in-charge of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Rupaidiha, Sudhir Sharma, confirmed that 310 Indian trucks and tankers that had entered Nepal just before the unrest were safely recalled, majority of which are currently parked at the ICP.

Meanwhile, in Gorakhpur, Basti Divisional Commissioner Akhilesh Kumar Singh and Deputy Inspector General Sanjeev Tyagi inspected security at the Kakrahwa and Aligarhwa border points in Siddharthnagar district.

Officials directed security agencies to maintain round-the-clock vigilance, intensify patrolling, and strictly check suspicious individuals.

Similarly, in Maharajganj district, the SSB has put in place tight security at the Sunauli border.

Barricades have been set up to stop all private and commercial vehicles headed to Nepal as a precautionary measure.

An SSB officer stated that passengers are being turned back to ensure their safety and intensive checking of every person and vehicle is being conducted.

In Pilibhit, too, security has been tightened along the Indo-Nepal border after reports of public and government property being damaged in Nepal.

District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh confirmed that the administration is maintaining constant vigilance, and the situation remains normal along the district's border.

He mentioned that an additional contingent of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has been deployed. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said that both local police and the SSB have increased foot patrolling and joint inspections.

Officials have appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours and to report any suspicious activity immediately to the police, adding that strict vigilance will continue until the situation in Nepal returns to normal.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, the India-Nepal border at Gaurifanta was sealed late on Tuesday evening. Following the closure, officials facilitated the safe return of citizens to their respective countries.

District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal, who visited the border with SP Sankalp Sharma, confirmed that 343 Nepalese were allowed to return to Nepal, while 177 Indians stranded in Nepal were permitted to enter India on Tuesday.

A round-the-clock helpline has also been set up at the district headquarters to assist Indians stuck in the neighbouring country.

Police officials stated that all vehicular movement has been suspended at the border due to the tense situation. The restrictions have also brought business activities to a halt in local markets near the border, which rely heavily on customers from Nepal. PTI COR CDN ZMN