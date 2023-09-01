Security in place for G20 Summit; CAPF, NSG assisting in arrangements: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for the G20 Summit to ensure no infiltration, terror act or sabotage takes place, officials said on Friday.

They also said that the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and the National Security Guard (NSG) are assisting the Delhi Police in the arrangements.

At a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police, Security, Madhup Tiwari said a special commissioner of police-rank officer will be commanding the security at the big venues.

"At the hotels, a DCP-rank officer will serve as camp commander. The rest of Delhi will be on high alert," he added.

Tiwari said that more than half of Delhi Police will be involved in providing security for the summit. He asserted that arrangements have been made to ensure that the common people are not inconvenienced.

India will host the G20 Summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10 in its capacity as the current president of the grouping.