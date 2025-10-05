Security increased ahead of Murbe Port project public hearing

Palghar, Oct 5 (PTI) The police have tightened security by deploying additional manpower a day ahead of a public hearing for the proposed Murbe Port project in Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

The heavy police presence follows Saturday's protest at Boisar MIDC, where villagers from Murbe and nearby hamlets opposed the hearing.

The Murbe Port project, proposed by JSW Infrastructure in collaboration with the Maharashtra Maritime Board, has faced mounting opposition from residents who claim that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report contains serious loopholes.

Protesters alleged that no proper environmental or social impact studies were conducted. They claimed the project would displace traditional fishing communities and irreversibly damage the fragile coastal ecosystem.

Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh has appealed to citizens to express their views peacefully and within the law during the hearing.