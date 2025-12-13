Security increased at Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Bhopal residence

Bhopal, Dec 13 (PTI) Security was tightened around the Bhopal residence of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday, with BJP sources claiming that it was a routine exercise following a periodic review.

A makeshift tent was erected outside the main gate and a number of barricades were placed along the busy Link Road while additional police personnel were also seen in the area.

A police inspector posted outside the house told PTI that Chouhan arrived at the residence late Friday night and left for Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

The sudden increase in security led to speculation in local political circles that Chouhan could be soon appointed as BJP president, but a close confidante of the former chief minister said too much should not be read into the development.

The Union Home Ministry, which periodically reviews the security cover of important leaders, had directed the Madhya Pradesh chief secretary to enhance Chouhan's security in Bhopal and similar instructions were also issued to the Delhi government, he told PTI.

When contacted, state BJP spokesperson Dr Hitesh Bajpai said the Union government reviews the security of important leaders and enhances it if necessary. It was a routine exercise, he said.

MP chief secretary Anurag Jain could not be contacted for his comment.

Congress leader Mukesh Nayak said the Centre asking the Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government to tighten Chouhan's security was an "insult" to the state administration.

Chouhan's supporters were trying to use the development to boost his sagging image in MP and project him as the next BJP chief, he claimed. PTI LAL KRK