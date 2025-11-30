Security increased for local body polls in Palghar district

Palghar, Nov 30 (PTI) Security has been tightened for the December 2 polling for municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

In view of the administrative order, 114 out of 118 licensed weapons in Palghar, 47 weapons in Dahanu, 27 in Jawhar, and 123 in Wada have been deposited.

The security deployment for polling and counting of votes includes senior police officers, 424 police personnel, 240 Home Guards, three RCP platoons, two State Reserve Police Force detachments, and seven reserve strikers/SDPOs. PTI COR NSK