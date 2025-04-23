Security lapse led to Pahalgam terror attack: SP MLA Jai Prakash Anchal

Ballia (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh Jai Prakash Anchal on Wednesday blamed a security lapse for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, asserting that the tragedy could have been averted with proper measures.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Pahalgam town in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.

Talking to reporters at the SP's district headquarters here, the MLA from Bairia expressed grief over the incident and called it a national tragedy.

"The entire country is deeply pained by what happened in Pahalgam. It is extremely unfortunate that there were no security arrangements at such a popular tourist destination. Had there been adequate security, this act of terrorism could have been prevented," he said.

Anchal stressed the importance of heightened alertness and a swift response from the government.

"We must remain alert to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The government must act promptly and decisively," he said.

Asked specifically about the cause of the attack, the legislator squarely blamed a failure in security protocols.

"There was indeed a lapse. Had there not been one, this incident would not have occurred. A strong response should have followed. The effects of this attack will linger on for long," he said.

Anchal warned that the incident could have economic repercussions.

"Fear will now grip tourists. Many will hesitate to visit such places, which will impact tourism-dependent businesses. A decline in tourist footfall will lead to financial strain," he said. PTI COR ABN RC