Security measures beefed up in Tripura for Republic Day celebrations

Agartala, Jan 25 (PTI) Security measures have been beefed up in Tripura for the Republic Day celebrations, an official said on Saturday.

The main programme will be held at the Assam Rifles ground on Sunday where Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu will unfurl the national flag.

Apart from the ceremonial unfurling of the tricolour and parade by security forces, cultural programmes will also be held at Assam Rifles ground as part of the celebrations, District Magistrate (DM), West Tripura, Vishal Kumar told PTI.

He said two special programmes featuring women police and tribal culture and heritage will also be displayed during the event.

Security measures have been tightened to thwart any untoward incident during the Republic Day celebrations, the DM said, adding that surveillance along the international border has been enhanced.

All heads of government offices in the state were asked to celebrate Republic Day in a befitting manner, said an official.

"Necessary instructions have been sent to heads of all the government departments and other offices to observe the Republic Day celebration on Sunday", he said. PTI PS RG