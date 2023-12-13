Security measures to be reviewed again ahead of Haryana Assembly's Winter Session

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) In the wake of Wednesday's Parliament security breach incident, security measures will be reviewed again ahead of the Haryana Assembly's Winter Session which is set to begin here on Friday.

Advertisment

Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said a high-level security meeting was held here on Tuesday. But the security measures will be reviewed again in view of the Parliament security breach incident, he said.

Haryana's chief secretary, home secretary, police chief, and additional director general of police along with senior police officers from Punjab and officials from Chandigarh took part in the Tuesday meeting.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Advertisment

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

The Haryana Assembly speaker said the visitors' gallery in the House is quite close to where the MLAs sit. "We will review the security measures." Referring to the security breach in Parliament, Gupta said it was unfortunate that some people carried out such an act inside "the temple of democracy" and it should be strongly condemned.

According to a statement, at Tuesday's security meeting, the Speaker issued some instructions which include that no protest of any kind will be allowed outside the Assembly premises.

It was directed that the support staffers accompanying the MLAs will not enter the Assembly premises, it stated. PTI SUN NSD NSD