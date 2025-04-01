Security of every MP important: Dhankhar on threats to Ramji Lal Suman

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said security of every Member of Parliament is important after Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav raised concerns over the security of Ramji Lal Suman following threats to him over his remarks on Rana Sanga made in the house.

The chairman also urged Yadav to use his influence on Suman to bring the matter to quietus by adhering to the chair and not reiterate the observations that have already been expunged from the records of Parliament.

Suman had earlier made some remarks against the Rajput ruler which were objected to in the house by BJP and NDA members and the chairman had expunged the same. His remarks had also not gone well with a certain section of society and he faced backlash.

During the Zero Hour on Tuesday, Dhankhar rejected four adjournment notices by SP members, including Yadav, to suspend the listed business of the day and take up a discussion on alleged threat and attempt to attack the residence of former Union minister and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman.

The residence of SP Rajya Sabha MP Suman was attacked last month in Agra allegedly by workers of the Karni Sena, days after the lawmaker's remarks on Rana Sanga triggered a row.

A video of the Rajya Sabha MP surfaced recently, in which he is purportedly heard saying that Rana Sanga was a "traitor" who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Raising the issue in the House, Yadav said he had given a notice on Friday in this regard for taking it up on Tuesday.

He said a person has announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh on the life of Ramji Lal Suman.

"I want to talk about his protection," Yadav said.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge too joined the issue, and wondered why treasury benches had problems if a senior member like Yadav was trying to raise the issue of security of an MP.

Dhankhar said security of every citizen as well as MPs is important and those concerned will take all steps.

"I had the painful duty on the last occasion to indicate that when, in the burst of emotion, an hon'ble member exceeds decorum, there is a mechanism for rectification. Observations made by hon'ble member were expunged as they were hurtful to chivalry, patriotism of a great son of the soil," Dhankhar said, in an apparent reference to the remarks made by Suman.

He said now the observations having been expunged and the minimum respect a member can pay is not to reiterate them.

"The reiteration of the same that has taken place is something on which members need to think about. Secondly, I am sure the security of every citizen and a member is important and those concerned will take all steps in that direction. No doubt about it. But, these are issues where we need to moderate the temperature, make the climate a little more wholesome and societal disfunction is contained. I made a fervent appeal on that also," Dhankhar said.

"But reiteration, which was in an aggravating form. I would urge the member to contemplate and appeal to Ram Gopal Yadav to bring his good influence as a veteran parliamentarian that let us bring quietus to this issue. And, quietus can be brought about only by respecting the chair and the chair had found those observations unacceptable. I leave it to your wisdom. As regards security, every member's security is important and we need to function on that," he also said.

The chiarman also informed that besides the four notices, there were eight notices under Rule 267.

They related to alleged lapses by the Election Commission of India in issuance of multiple duplicate EPICs across states, alleged threat to freedom of expression by deliberate and malicious attack on film 'L2: Empuraan' and alleged non-disbursement of pending wages under MNREGA.

These eight notices too were not accepted by the Chair.