Security officers asked to intensify checking, patrolling in JK’s Kathua

Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) A senior police officer on Saturday reviewed the security situation in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, directing the officers to intensify checking and patrolling in the border areas to thwart any infiltration and smuggling attempt, officials said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma visited Kathua and reviewed the security situation at a meeting which was among others attended by Kathua SSP Mohita Sharma, Army, BSF and intelligence officers, the officials said.

The meeting focused on infiltration at the border, security of vital installations including National highways, regulation of drone flying, checking of vehicles with registration numbers from other states, and movement of nomads, the officials said.

During the meeting, all participants were directed to coordinate at the police station level and share information about interstate drug peddlers, gangsters, history sheeters, and bovine smugglers, the officials said.

They said participants were asked to enhance joint patrolling, cordon and search operations, checking of vehicles originating from border areas, especially in the early morning hours.

The DIG also stressed the importance of stepping up vigilance and security in the district to prevent any attempt of infiltration, drone dropping, and the movement of anti-national elements, the officials said.