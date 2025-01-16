Security Operations Centre for protection IT infra to come up in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) The Punjab government has decided to establish a security operations centre (SOC) to ensure the protection of critical IT infrastructure, including various applications and websites of the state government.

Advertisment

This decision was taken in the 19th meeting of the board of governors of Punjab State e-Governance Society (PSeGS) chaired by Cabinet Minister for Governance Reforms Aman Arora here, said an official release.

With the implementation of SOC, to be established at the cost of Rs 42.07 crore, Punjab will become one of foremost states in northern India with high level Cyber Security capabilities.

In the digital age, cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated and pervasive so the need to establish a SOC in the state is increasing.

Advertisment

It will enable monitoring, detecting and responding to cyber security incidents in real time for protection of our critical IT infrastructure, the minister informed.

After this meeting, Arora held a video conference meeting with all the deputy commissioners (DCs) to discuss and review the key governance reforms and strategies to further improve citizen service delivery.

He said that Punjab has 538 'Sewa Kendras' and 438 Government to Citizens (G2C) services are being delivered seamlessly.

Advertisment

The state has successfully brought down pendency in citizen service delivery from 27 per cent to less than 0.17 per cent.

The minister also lauded the deputy commissioners of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Pathankot for maintaining low pendency level in citizen service delivery.

He asked all the deputy commissioners to ensure regular monitoring and review of district-level pendency to identify and resolve bottlenecks.

Advertisment

Arora emphasized on the importance of providing clear objection remarks on pending applications to enhance transparency and accountability.

He directed the deputy commissioners to identify and pull up the habitual delayers, who are sending applications back without solid reasons and putting unnecessary objections. PTI CHS AS AS