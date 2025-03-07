Security, opportunities for all, no appeasement in new India: Adityanath

Agra (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on Friday that in the "new" India, everyone will get security and opportunities for progress without discrimination, but there will be no appeasement of anyone.

Speaking at a loan-distribution event under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan for 1,000 youngsters in Agra, Adityanath said, "The world is witnessing the strength of Uttar Pradesh and India today. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has reached new heights of development in the last 10 years. We are seeing a new India that is an incredible confluence of culture and prosperity, heritage and progress, faith and livelihood." "In this new India, there is no discrimination against anyone. Security and prosperity are for all, opportunities for growth are for all, but there will be no appeasement of anyone," he added.

The chief minister highlighted the grand scale of the recently-concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, where more than 66 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers over 45 days. "The vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, which Prime Minister Modi proclaimed 10 years ago, was visible in its true form during this grand event," he said.

Adityanath further emphasised that the event not only showcased security and cleanliness but also created significant employment opportunities.

He also pointed out that the Panch Teerth corridors in Uttar Pradesh have become synonymous with both faith and economic progress.

"Tell me, where else in the world does this happen? We spent Rs 7,500 crore on the Maha Kumbh and in return, Uttar Pradesh saw an economic boost of Rs 3.5 lakh crore. Whoever attended (the Maha Kumbh) and took a holy dip left with a deep sense of reverence for Uttar Pradesh and Sanatan culture," he said. PTI KIS RC