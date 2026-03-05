Security overrides religion: HC; refuses relief to people seeking to offer namaz near Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Security overrides religion, the Bombay High Court said on Thursday while refusing any relief to taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers seeking to offer namaz at a temporary shed near the city airport during Ramzan.

A bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla noted that while Ramzan was an integral part of Islam, its adherents cannot claim to have a religious right to offer namaz (prayers) at any place, especially in the vicinity of an airport where security concerns are high.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Taxi-Rickshaw Ola-Uber Men's Union claiming that a temporary shed in the vicinity of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, where they used to offer prayers, was demolished by authorities last year.

The plea sought for them to be allowed to use the same space or be allotted another site in the same area where they could offer namaz.

Muslims are currently observing the holy month of Ramzan, a period involving daily fasting from dawn to sunset, prayers increased charity, and spiritual reflection.

Last week, the court had directed the police and airport authorities to consider if any other space can be allotted.

On Thursday, the authorities submitted a report saying that seven other sites were surveyed but none were found to be suitable to be allotted to the petitioners to offer prayer due to congestion, security concerns and airport development plan constraints.

The court, after perusing the report, said it cannot grant any relief to the petitioners as the issue pertains to the security of the airport. PTI SP RSY