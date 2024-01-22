'Security patrol intensified in J&K ahead of R-Day' says ADGP

Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Ahead of the Republic Day function, security forces have increased patrolling in Jammu and Kashmir with plans for several new camps underway, a senior police officer said.

"We have taken steps and meetings have been held (on beefing up security). Some camps are being relocated, new camps are also being established," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Vijay Kumar told reporters here on Monday.

"We are increasing patrolling of the forces and in days to come, operations will be intensified," the ADGP said.

"We have been preparing for the past two days to thwart any potential terror or communal incident. We are keeping both aspects in mind," he said.

Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain had on Saturday reviewed security measures in a high-level meeting.

"The intentions of the adversary are to be foiled by a proactive approach and by implementing innovative district level plans," Swain had then said. PTI AB AB VN VN VN