Security personnel defuse IED in Jharkhand's Saranda forests

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Mar 5 (PTI) Security forces defused a 'high intensity' IED in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Thursday.

West Singhbhum SP Amit Renu told PTI that during an anti-Naxalite search operation on Wednesday, security forces found a high-intensity IED planted in Saranda forests near Edalbera-Babudera road within Jaraikela police station limits.

"The bomb disposal squad defused the IED at the spot itself. We assume that it might have been planted by Maoists a few months ago, as most of the active Naxals have been eliminated by security forces. There is only one group led by Misir Besra active at the moment," the SP said.

On Sunday, two security personnel were injured in an IED blast at Saranda forests within Chhotanagra police station area. They were airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment.

In January, 17 Maoists, including central committee member of CPI (Maoist) Patiram Manjhi, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore, were eliminated during an encounter with security forces inside Saranda forests. PTI ANB MNB