Security personnel destroy two Maoist camps, recover arms & ammunition in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Feb 25 (PTI) Security personnel destroyed two camps of a proscribed Maoist outfit and recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition from West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the forested areas of Tonto under the jurisdiction of the Tonto police station in the district, the police officer said.

Acting on intelligence input that the members of the banned outfit CPI (Maoists) have kept hidden a large quantity of arms and ammunition in the forests, the security personnel comprising CRPF and district police force conducted a search operation in the villages of Sarjamburu, Tumbahaka, Purty Tola and Jimkiekir villages located close to the forested areas on Monday, the Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar, said during a press meet here.

In the course of the operation, the personnel of the law enforcing agencies stumbled upon two Maoist camps in the Jimkiekir forest, which were destroyed, the SP said.

The search team has recovered one M-16 rifle, five 303 bolt action rifles, one factory-made air gun, two M-16 rifle magazines, five magazines of bolt action rifles, three 315-bore rifle magazines, 267 cartridges for 315 bore rifles, 227 pieces of ammunition for 303 bolt action rifle, cartridges for other firearms, three wireless sets, and other items, SP said.

The West Singhbhum district police jointly with CRPF, Cobra, and the Jharkhand Jaguar have been engaged in massive combing operations in core Kolhan areas since 2022 following the presence of top Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head. PTI BS SBN SBN