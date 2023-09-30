Security personnel involved in use of force against students to be punished : Manipur CM

Imphal, Sep 30 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Saturday iterated that security personnel involved in the "excessive use of force" against students during a crackdown on a protest rally here in connection with the alleged killing of two students will be punished.

Advertisment

He appealed to the people to remain united, maintain calm and collectively fight the enemies of the state, which has witnessed ethnic violence.

Expressing shock over the incident in Imphal area which more than 100 students were injured in clashes with security forces on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, Singh, who was speaking at the sidelines of a programe here, said "I am really shocked at the excessive use of force ... at what was done to the children. Ministers of the state have personally met the injured students." Inquiry is on into the serious injury to the students. "Those responsible for the extreme injuries will be arrested and be dealt with legally," the chief minister said.

Two students were seriously injured in the clash with the state police and the Rapid Action Force during the two consecutive days.

Advertisment

One of them received more than 40 pellet bullets on his skull fired by security persons and another, 17-year- old L Kishan's shoulder was shattered by pellets fired from a close range, authorities of the hospital where the two are being treated told reporters.

"Rs 50,000 has been provided as financial assistance to the badly injured students for treatment. Hospitals have also been informed that expenses for all their requirements will be borne by the government, including those who need to be taken outside Manipur," the chief minister added.

The crackdown followed the massive protests by students against the alleged killing of two youths who went missing on July 6. Photos of their bodies went viral on the social media recently triggering the protests and led to the sending of a CBI team from Delhi to the state for enquiry.

"A CBI special director is still in Imphal and investigation is on" Singh said.

Paying his respects to 'Jana Neta' Hijam Irabot, the founder of the Communist party in the state, on his 127th birth anniversary at the programme, he said "On this day, I want to urge all again to remain calm, stay united and collectively fight the enemies of the state. To come and sit together to resolve all misunderstandings so as to protect the integrity of the state and to live peacefully". PTI COR KK KK