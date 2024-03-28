Security personnel recover explosives, Maoist literature during anti-Naxal operation in Maharashtra

Gadchiroli, Mar 28 (PTI) Security forces have recovered several gelatin sticks, wires, batteries and Maoist literature during a gun battle with Naxalites in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on inputs about the presence of Naxalites along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, the forces launched an operation near Bhumkan village on Wednesday, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Nilotpal.

Armed cadres of “Kasansur Chatgaon Dalam and Aundhi Dalam from Chhattisgarh” were camping in the area to carry out subversive activities ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said.

The Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST) Lok Sabha constituency in the state will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the C-60, an elite anti-Naxal force of the state police, and one Quick Action Team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), he said.

During the operation, Naxalites shot in the direction of the security personnel, necessitating retaliatory fire. The gun battle continued through Wednesday night, he said.

Sensing mounting pressure and taking cover of darkness, the Naxalites fled from the spot, the police official said.

The security personnel searched the area on Thursday morning and recovered explosives like gelatin sticks, wires, batteries, solar panels and Maoist literature, said SP Nilotpal, adding that the anti-Naxal operation is continuing in the region. PTI COR CLS NR