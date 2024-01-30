Security personnel recover IEDs planted by Naxalites in Dantewada, avert tragedy

Dantewada, Jan 30 (PTI) A major tragedy was averted on Tuesday with the recovery of two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) which were planted by Naxalites on dirt tracks in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district to target security personnel, a police officer said.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, the IEDs, one weighing 5 kg and another 3 kg, were found near Hiroli village under Kirandul police station limits by a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), district force and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), the officer said.

"The explosives were planted on dirt tracks to target security personnel who pass through the area during patrolling. The bombs were later defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). A major tragedy has been averted," he added.

Naxalites often plant explosives to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division comprising seven districts.

Last year, around 180 IEDs planted by Naxalites were recovered by security forces in Chhattisgarh, according to police. PTI Cor TKP NSK