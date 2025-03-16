Security personnel recover powerful IED in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Mar 16 (PTI) Security personnel on Sunday recovered a powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) planted by proscribed CPI (Maoists) to target them in a forested area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

In the course of a combing operation in the Maoist-affected area, the security forces comprised of CRPF, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed police detected the IED weighing 10 kg planted under a forest path between Haathiburu and Lemsadih villages within the limits of the Tonto police station, the police officer said.

The bomb disposal squad defused the IED on the spot and continued the operation, the Superintendent of Police of West Singhbhum district, Ashutosh Shekhar, said.

On Thursday, the police recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition and two IEDs, including one weighing 15 kg, in the forested areas under the jurisdiction of Tonto and Chotnagra police stations. PTI BS SBN SBN