Security removal of women wrestlers a 'miscommunication'; rectified: Delhi Police tells court

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday informed a court here that it has rectified the earlier "miscommunication" about the withdrawal of security of the three women wrestlers who are set to testify against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot had on Thursday asked the city police to file a detailed report on the issue by Friday regarding the reasons for the withdrawal of the security cover, while directing the DCP concerned to provide immediately the security to one of the three applications, noting that she had to testify against Singh on August 22.

The court on Friday recorded the statement of the wrestler in camera (not open to public), which remained inconclusive, and posted the matter for September 10 for her further testimony.

At the beginning of the proceeding, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava today clarified that the removal of the security of the women wrestlers was a "miscommunication".

"It has been rectified," he said.

The judge noted the submissions made by the prosecutor and posted the application for next date of hearing.

Earlier on Thursday, the court had passed an interim order directing the city police to immediately reinstate the security of the female wrestler who has accused Singh of sexual harassment.

On Thursday evening, top wrestler Vinesh Phogat claimed on X that the police have withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are to depose against Singh in the sexual harassment case against him.

"Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court," Phogat said in a post on the microblogging platform and tagged the Delhi Police as well as the National Commission for Women and the Delhi Commission for Women. PTI MNR UK UK KSS KSS