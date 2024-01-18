Security reviewed at Vaishno Devi temple ahead of R-Day

Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) Security arrangements at the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district were reviewed on Thursday ahead of the Republic Day celebrations to ensure high degree of operational preparedness.

Advertisment

Amid all-time surveillance through a dedicated CCTV network of more than 700 cameras, authorities have put all security agencies on high degree of vigilance so that no pilgrim without frisking and valid registration enters the track for their pilgrimage.

Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Anshul Garg chaired a high level meeting with security agencies and other stakeholders at Katra, base camp of the cave shrine, an official spokesman said.

The CEO said security measures need to be fortified ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. He said it is imperative of collaborative efforts among the stakeholders to forge a robust security framework in sync with requirements.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police Katra and Commandant, CRPF informed that foolproof security arrangements will be made for smooth and enthusiastic celebration on January 26.

The CEO stressed the need for action on diverse fronts for hassle free pilgrimage in the coming days including issuance and verification of RFID cards, effective crowd management, augmentation of holding areas on the track and in Katra town, working out plans for decongestion of the entire track, particularly the Bhawan area.

He said all security agencies should remain more vigilant so that no pilgrim without frisking and valid registration enters the track for their pilgrimage.

Advertisment

The CEO also reviewed various components of the disaster management measures and directed to make regular announcements and implementation of joint patrolling by the agencies.

The shrine atop Trikuta hills witnessed the arrival of over 95 lakh pilgrims last year, the highest in the past 10 years.

The highest number in the history of the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage journey was in 2012, with 1.4 crore people paying obeisance at the shrine. PTI AB CK