Security scare: Man claiming to be driver with PMO tries to enter NITI Aayog

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) An alleged security scare was reported at the NITI Aayog premises in the national capital after a man claiming to be a driver attached to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was stopped by security personnel, leading to an altercation on Friday, sources said.

They said a man, identified as Sanjeev Kumar, attempted to enter the premises on the pretext of fetching water. Alert security staff amid Republic Day preparations grew suspicious and asked him to produce a valid authorisation and identification, a police source said.

NITI Aayog lies on Sansad Marg, close to Kartavya Path, which will see parade on Republic Day on January 26. A robust security apparatus has been deployed, involving the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, to safeguard the high-profile event.

The sources said an argument ensued between Kumar and security personnel, which soon escalated into a physical scuffle. The situation was brought under control after additional security staff intervened.

He was subsequently detained and questioned by security officials and Delhi Police personnel who were informed about the incident. Officials said his identity and claims of being associated with the PMO were verified during the questioning process.

"Standard security protocols were followed. The individual was stopped, as he could not satisfactorily explain his presence inside the premises at that moment. He was detained for verification," a source familiar with the matter said.

After preliminary inquiry and verification, Kumar was later allowed to leave, sources said, adding that no prohibited items were recovered from him. However, his driving licence's photocopy was kept by the authorities for further scrutiny, the driver claimed.

Police did not issue an official statement till the time of filing this report. PTI SSJ AMJ AMJ