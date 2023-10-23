Security situation has improved in J-K, terrorism taking its last breath: LG Sinha

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the security situation in the union territory has improved significantly terrorism is “taking its last breath” here.

The accommodations for employees belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community will be provided lands in the valley at cheaper rates for their housing needs, he said.

“The security situation is better than it was in the past. With confidence, I can say that terrorism is taking its last breath,” Sinha said while addressing Kashmiri Pandits at Mata Bhadrakali shrine on the outskirts of Jammu city.

Sinha said that in the past, terrorists have targeted soft spots to instil fear within the community.

"The neighbouring country is deliberately attempting to keep the pot of terrorism boiling in J-K. We are making every effort to ensure the security of vulnerable groups, including Kashmiri Pandits and minorities. The police and security forces are working tirelessly towards this goal,” he said.

Jammu-based Mata Bhadrakali temple, a replica of a temple located in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, celebrated Maha Navami which was attended by LG Sinha and Kashmiri Pandits from various parts of Jammu.

Sinha said the government employees from the Kashmiri Pandit community will be offered land at subsidised rates in Srinagar for housing purposes.

“We will ensure this arrangement is made promptly. My administration and office are open for the people of the community to address their genuine concerns," he said.

Furthermore, accommodations for employees belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community in Kashmir have been arranged, and allocation will be completed expeditiously, he said.

"Enhanced security measures will be implemented at these accommodations across Kashmir. A proposal has been submitted to the Home Ministry and we expect a prompt response leading to its implementation,” he added.