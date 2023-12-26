Security situation reviewed in J-K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Tuesday reviewed the prevailing security situation in the hilly district, a police spokesperson said. Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Khalil Poswal convened the Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre (SMAC) meeting at the police headquarters.

Representatives of the Army, central armed police force, and intelligence agencies working in the district were among others who attended the meeting, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, he said the officers engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the current security landscape, sharing valuable insights, suggestions, and assessments.

The focal point of the deliberations was the formulation of joint strategies for efficient ground monitoring, encompassing areas such as effective area domination, surveillance of anti-social elements, and social media monitoring, the spokesperson said.

The SSP emphasised the need for a unified approach to maintain the peaceful atmosphere in the district.

“Strategies were devised to thwart mischievous activities, prevent the spread of rumours, and avert communal tensions. The officers were urged to work cohesively to ensure a synchronised response to any potential challenges on the ground,” the spokesperson said.

Highlighting improved coordination and cooperation among all agencies, Poswal expressed optimism that the collaborative efforts would contribute to maintaining the security and tranquillity of the district. PTI TAS NB