Security stepped up around CM Kejriwal's residence after ED raid

New Delhi: Security was beefed up around Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines Thursday evening with the deployment of RAF and CRPF units along with Delhi Police personnel as Enforcement Directorate officials reached there in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Advertisment

"The deployment has been made in anticipation of a gathering of AAP workers near his residence," a police officer said.

The move came as the ED sought additional security measures in view of the possible protests, sources said.

They said Rapid Action Force (RAF) and CRPF units have been deployed alongside additional Delhi Police personnel around Kejriwal's residence after ED raids.

Advertisment

Barricades were put up on the lane leading to his official residence in Civil Lines in north Delhi and additional police personnel deployed there, officials said.

Officers of the rank of assistant commissioner of police have also been deployed near the chief minister's residence, they said.

According to ED officials, the agency team went to Kejriwal's residence to serve him a summons, hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The team also informed the staff at the chief minister's residence that it has a search warrant, they said.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.