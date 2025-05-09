Security stepped up at Airport, railway stations, central institutions: Telangana DGP Jitender

Hyderabad, May 9 (PTI) Telangana Director General of Police Jitender on Friday said a three-tier security arrangement is in place at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here and that guard has been increased at railway stations and bus stands in the state.

He also said security has been tightened at national-level industries like the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) in Hyderabad, and 24/7 patrolling is being carried out and monitoring is being done through CCTVs.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka held a high-level committee meeting with Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar and senior officials, including the DGP and Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, among others, in the wake of ongoing Operation Sindoor.

In the meeting, the DGP explained that cyber teams have been formed to prevent the spread of fake news on social media, and cases are being registered against those who spread false news from time to time, an official release said.

He said strict measures have been taken to prevent the issuance of SIM cards without KYC.

All arrangements have been made in advance to deal with any emergency arising in the state, and surveillance has been increased across the state on the movements of suspicious persons, the DGP said.

“We have set up a control room in Hyderabad to assess and monitor the situation from time to time, and we have increased surveillance on the movements of those who have been released after serving jail terms in the past, and are monitoring their every move,” the release quotes the DGP as saying.

Jitender explained in the meeting that an app has been specially designed to alert people in the wake of the war in Ukraine, and that plans are being made to bring such an app to the state.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu suggested that police officers should prepare a comprehensive action plan to face the situations that arise during a war environment and move forward.

Ramakrishna Rao was instructed to organise solidarity rallies with people from all sections of the state in all district centres to promote nationalism among the people and to prepare programmes accordingly.

The Deputy CM advised the officials to alert the people 24 hours in advance and conduct a mock drill.

The officials were instructed to cancel the leaves of employees working in emergency departments and take steps to ensure that they are at their headquarters, and hold a meeting with media heads to take appropriate precautions in news campaigns.

The Deputy CM suggested that appropriate measures be taken to set up a siren alert in Hyderabad, and related equipment should be purchased wherever possible.

Ramakrishna Rao said a civil defence mock drill was conducted in the state as per the orders of the central government. Strict security is in place at the industries related to the manufacturing of equipment related to the defense department, which plays a key role in the defense of the country.

The Chief Secretary said that notices have been issued to all hospitals to install a plus sign in red on the slabs of hospital buildings.

Ramakrishna Rao explained that the orders given by the central government to raise emergency funds and alert the public from the Police Command Control Center are being implemented at the field level from time to time.

Meanwhile, a press release from the city police said Station House Officers (SHOs) and Sub-Inspectors (SIs) under South West Zone, conducted foot patrolling as part of ongoing confidence-building measures and area domination efforts, undertaken given the prevailing situation. PTI GDK VVK SSK SSK ROH