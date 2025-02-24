Security stepped up at reopened Shiva temple in UP's Sambhal ahead of Mahashivratri

Sambhal: Ahead of Mahashivratri, security has been stepped up at the Shri Kartik Mahadev temple in Khaggu Sarai here, which reopened after 46 years, officials said here on Monday.

Expecting a heavy rush of 'kanwariyas' (devotees of Lord Shiva) at the temple, the police and administration have implemented stringent security measures.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said three key locations which are likely to witness large crowds are Khaggu Sarai’s Kartik Mahadev temple, Verani Shiv temple, and Sadat Badi Shiv temple.

CCTV cameras have been installed, and patrolling is underway, he said, adding that on the day of Mahashivratri, and the following morning, medical teams will remain stationed at the site.

Besides, a common control room has been set up to address any issues faced by devotees.

The DM said police teams will escort kanwariyas from their entry to exit points to ensure law and order.

"All Shiva temples will have CCTV surveillance, and police and administrative teams will be deployed for crowd management," he said.

Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple, which is also known as Bhasma Shankar temple, was reopened on December 13 last eyar after authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive.

The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. It had remained locked since 1978.

The temple is situated in the Khaggu Sarai area, just over a kilometre from the Shahi Jama Masjid of Sambhal. Violence broke out on November 24 last year during a protest over a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque. Four people were killed and several, including police personnel, were injured.