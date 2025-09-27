Security stepped up for Kullu Dussehra in Himachal festival from Oct 2

Shimla: Security has been beefed up ahead of the International Kullu Dussehra Festival to be held in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu from Vijay Dashmi on 2 October, officials said on Saturday.

About 4–5 lakh people visit the seven-day festival celebrated at the Dhalpur ground in Kullu town. The festival has a significant impact on the local economy, attracting visitors and promoting local handicrafts and artisans, with over 200 deities participating in the grand festivities. It has been accorded the status of an international festival.

In order to ensure security and maintain law and order, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Central Range, Rahul Nath has been appointed as the overall in-charge of the festival arrangements.

Nath will exercise direct supervision over all aspects of law and order, security, traffic, and protocol duties, said Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan Gokulachandran will be specifically responsible for law and order arrangements, traffic management, and protocol duties in connection with the festival, while Commandant of the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion, Panoh in Mandi, Padam Chand, will be in charge of security and deployment at the Mela venue and adjoining areas, he added.

Having served as SP Kullu for two years, Padam Chand is well-acquainted with the security dynamics of the Dussehra festival and will utilise his prior experience in planning and executing security arrangements, the statement said.

The objective of these arrangements is to ensure that the International Kullu Dussehra Festival is conducted in a peaceful, orderly, and secure manner, providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants and visitors.

The history of the festival dates back to the 17th century, when local king Jagat Singh installed an idol of Raghunath on his throne as a mark of penance. After this, god Raghunath was declared as the ruling deity of the valley.