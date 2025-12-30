Security stepped up in Ahmedabad for New Year bash

Ahmedabad, Dec 30 (PTI) More than 9,000 police personnel will be on duty to maintain law and order during New Year celebrations in Ahmedabad, officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 9,040 police officers and personnel will be deployed on New Year's eve. Senior officers, including DCPs, ACPs, and police inspectors, will be on the streets till late at night for supervising various operations, according to an official release.

Officials said 71 "She Teams" will be deployed to ensure the safety of women. A total of 63 naka-bandi (blockade) points and about 14 checkposts will be set up across Ahmedabad to prevent the trafficking of drugs and other intoxicants.

Nine quick response teams, four Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads, 123 Jan Rakshak/Police Control Room vans, 39 speed-gun cameras, and 2,560 body-worn cameras will be used for law-and-order monitoring, the release said.

Around 443 breath analyzers and more than 4,000 CCTV cameras will be pressed into service for surveillance.

Police have intensified action against listed bootleggers, anti-social elements, externed persons, and habitual offenders. Strict enforcement will be carried out against drunk driving, overspeeding, and dangerous stunts.

Public address systems will be used wherever necessary, while special teams from the Crime Branch and SOG are conducting checks at hotels, guest houses, clubs, and farmhouses, according to the release.

Areas including the Sabarmati Riverfront, S.P. Ring Road, C.G. Road (Navrangpura), Ellisbridge, among others, will be under special surveillance.

The overall deployment includes five officers of joint commissioner of police/additional commissioner of police ranks, 16 deputy commissioners of police, 28 assistant commissioners of police, 115 police inspectors, 225 sub inspectors, around 5,000 head constables and staff, two State Reserve Police companies, and about 3,500 home guards.