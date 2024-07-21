Security stepped up in Haryana's Nuh ahead of Braj Mandal Yatra; internet, SMS suspended

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday beefed up security and ordered suspension of mobile internet and the bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was marred by violence last year.

Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, injured on July 31 last year as a mob in Nuh tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

Around 2,500 personnel from police and paramilitary have been deployed in the district this year a day before the yatra, police said.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Vijay Pratap Singh said force would be deployed along the procession route. "We will keep a close eye on everyone through drones." Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata told PTI, "Situation is very peaceful, cordial ahead of the yatra and both communities (Hindus and Muslims) are ready to welcome it." Many welcome gates have been erected and food stalls set up for the members of the procession, he said.

"We also have 100 volunteers who will help police with the coordination of the movement along the yatra route," the DC said.

The internet service in the district will remain suspended from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday, according to an order by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi.

"... there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquility in the district Nuh..," read the order that came at the feedback of Additional DGP-CID, Haryana and a Deputy Commissioner.

The suspension came "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours" through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

On Sunday, a flag march was taken out in the district in the SP's presence.

Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chairman of All India Imam Organization, visited Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh in the evening to appeal for peace.

Nuh Police Spokesperson Krishna Kumar said a search operation is underway in the Aravalli mountains that lie adjacent to the temples on the yatra route.

The yatra will start from Nuh's Nalhar temple and end in Singar going via Jhir temple.

Police have under their watch Nuh city, Nalhareshwar temple, Aravalli mountains, Badkali Chowk, Jhirkeshwar temple, Shringeshwar temple (Singar), and the concluding points of the yatra, Kumar said.

"Not only this, dog squad and mounted police have also been deployed.... soldiers of paramilitary forces including CRPF, RAF and many other companies will be deployed," he added.

The Nuh Police has also issued a special advisory for drivers of heavy vehicles.

According to the advisory, heavy vehicles en route to Sohna/Gurugram from Alwar will have to take the Mumbai Expressway from Ambedkar Chowk in Firozpur Jhirka via KMP expressway.

"Heavy vehicles are prohibited from entering Nuh district during the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. Heavy vehicle drivers coming to Nuh from different places should bring their vehicles to Nuh only after the completion of the Yatra," the advisory read.

Liquor shops will remain closed till the yatra is completed.

At least six people, including a cleric who was attacked in a mosque in Gurugram, were killed and scores injured in the immediate aftermath of the interfaith clash last year.

The BJP government in the state, then led by Manohar Khattar, had drawn sharp criticism from the opposition parties over the violence.