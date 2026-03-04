Security stepped up in Varanasi for Holi

Varanasi (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place here for the Holi festival, with police deploying drones for aerial surveillance and mounted units in narrow lanes, officials said on Wednesday.

As many as 12 IPS officers, 35 senior officials and around 6,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order.

Police officers and magistrates have been assigned duties in different areas, while additional force has been stationed in sensitive localities.

Continuous monitoring is being carried out through CCTV cameras and the control room. Special vigilance is also being maintained on social media platforms, and immediate action will be taken against those spreading rumours, officials said. A special drive is being conducted against drunken driving, stunts and hooliganism during Holi.

Checking points have been set up at various locations, and action will be taken against triple riding and riding without helmets. Boat operations in the Ganga have been restricted during Holi to prevent unruly incidents at the ghats. Teams of NDRF and river police are conducting regular patrolling, and legal action will be initiated against boatmen violating the orders.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Atul Anjan Tripathi said that after Holi, boat operations in the Ganga will be permitted till 8 pm.