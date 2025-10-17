Security, surveillance beefed up at Jammu railway station ahead of festive rush

Jammu, Oct 17 (PTI) Security and surveillance have been intensified at the Jammu railway station as part of Indian Railways’ preparations to ensure safe and comfortable travel for passengers during the upcoming festive season, officials said on Friday.

A senior team led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Uchit Singhal conducted a detailed inspection of the station to review passenger facilities and assess security arrangements.

"Keeping security in mind, adequate deployment of security forces has been ensured," an official said, adding that surveillance across the station has been enhanced through luggage scanners, metal detectors, and additional CCTV cameras.

The team also checked the availability of drinking water, cleanliness of toilets, and condition of waiting rooms. Staff on duty were directed to maintain hygiene, assist passengers promptly, and ensure operational efficiency.

Help desks, information display boards, ticket inspection counters, and enquiry offices were inspected, with staff asked to remain alert and make regular announcements regarding train schedules and platform details.

In view of the expected festive rush, officials reviewed the functioning of elevators and escalators to ensure smooth movement of passengers.

The DCM also inspected food stalls to check hygiene, quality, display of licenses, and adherence to prescribed rates. Vendors were instructed to wear uniforms and maintain cleanliness.

"To control heavy rush and maintain uninterrupted train operations, necessary instructions have been issued to all railway employees," Singhal said.

He also appealed to passengers not to carry firecrackers, matches, or any inflammable materials during travel and to immediately inform the Railway Protection Force (RPF) or call the 139 helpline in case of any suspicious activity. PTI AB OZ OZ