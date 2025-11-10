Security tightened across Andhra Pradesh after Delhi blast

Amaravati, Nov 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Police stepped up security measures across the state following the blast in Delhi on Monday evening.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away.

"We have intensified security across the state following the Delhi blast. Special Branch and Intelligence Wings have been activated to collect information and maintain close surveillance," said an official release from the DGP office.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta instructed all Superintendents of Police, Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGs), and Inspector General of Police (IGPs) to enhance security in public places, vital installations, and sensitive locations. Special Branch and Intelligence Wings have been activated.

The people of the state have been urged to remain alert and report any suspicious objects, persons, or activities to the nearest police station or by dialing 100 or 112.

Special focus is being placed on areas of mass gatherings, with increased patrolling, thorough checks, and CCTV monitoring and field officers have been instructed to conduct special operations to ensure citizen safety statewide, it said. PTI MS STH KH