Security tightened across Assam following CAA rules notification

Guwahati: Security has been tightened across Assam with additional deployment of police personnel following the announcement of the implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) on Monday.

All police stations have been put on an alert and barricades have been set up in major thoroughfares in almost all the towns of the state, including Guwahati, officials said.

Patrolling has been intensified in the sensitive areas with opposition parties announcing that they would launch protests against the notification of the rules.

The All Assam Students Union has also announced that it would burn copies of the CAA, take out torch-light processions and launch a 'satyagraha' against the notification of the rules.

Earlier, Assam Police had cancelled the long leaves of its personnel till the election process was over and also in anticipation of CAA notification.

In December 2019, the protests against the Act was led primarily by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS).

The protests had turned violent with five persons losing their lives to police firing and the arrest of KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi along with four others, to be called off only with the onset of the pandemic.

It subsequently led to the creation of two new political parties in the state-the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), led by then AASU leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi and the Raijor Dal, headed by Akhil Gogoi.

The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

With the CAA rules being issued, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries.