Security tightened across Delhi for New Year's Eve; 20,000 personnel deployed

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Around 20,000 police personnel have been deployed across the national capital as the Delhi Police on Wednesday rolled out an intensified enforcement and surveillance plan to maintain law and order and curb traffic violations such as drunk driving, motorcycle stunts on New Year's Eve, officials said.

The massive deployment is part of a citywide road safety and law-and-order campaign aimed at preventing accidents and untoward incidents during celebrations, a period when traffic volume and late-night movement spike across the capital.

The officials said strict action will be taken against anyone found violating traffic norms, performing bike stunts or attempting to disturb public order.

"No stunts will be allowed on the roads. Any attempt to endanger lives or disrupt law and order will invite strict legal action," a senior police officer said, adding that the force is fully prepared to deal firmly with violators.

Regarding movement in central Delhi, the officer noted that vehicular traffic will be restricted in Connaught Place after 8 pm. Only those with prior approval to attend parties or those on guest lists will be permitted to park in the area.

"We have deployed staff at key intersections with breath analysers and set up integrated pickets in coordination with the PCR, traffic police and local police. Over 1,250 traffic personnel, along with additional forces, have been deployed. Police teams on motorcycles will also be on duty. Strict action will be taken against anyone found driving under the influence," the officer added.

The officials said additional personnel, including district staff and special teams, have been deployed at party hotspots, busy markets, major intersections.

Vulnerable stretches identified as accident-prone zones such as arterial roads and flyovers are receiving extra attention. Multiple integrated checkpoints are now active at strategic locations to monitor overspeeding and rash behaviour.

"The use of breath analysers and other modern enforcement equipment has been significantly intensified, along with continuous night patrolling across districts," he added.

Control rooms will monitor traffic movement round the clock through CCTV cameras, automatic number plate recognition systems. This surveillance enables real-time intervention in case of congestion or emergencies. Emergency response mechanisms, including ambulances and Delhi Fire Services, have also been reinforced.

Security has also been beefed up at the border entry points, including those adjoining Haryana and Uttar Pradesh-Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said around 790 personnel have been deployed in the Dwarka area, which shares borders with two districts of Haryana.

"As many as 74 police personnel will be on motorcycle patrols using sirens to enhance alertness. We have set up 48 pickets, some integrated with the PCR and traffic police, to check rash driving near high footfall venues. Additional staff, including women police personnel, have been on duty since Wednesday morning near vital installations and religious places. Violators will be detained and taken to police stations," DCP Singh said. PTI BM SGV AKY