Security tightened across Jharkhand ahead of Holi festival

Ranchi/Jamshedpur, Mar 3 (PTI) Elaborate security arrangements, including additional deployment of police personnel and mobilisation of patrolling teams, have been made across Jharkhand ahead of the Holi festival, officers said on Tuesday.

The state police headquarters issued directives to all districts to heighten vigilance and implement proactive measures to ensure the effective maintenance of law and order during the festival of colours on Wednesday, he said.

"Riot-control drills were conducted in several districts on March 1 and 2 to train police personnel to deal with potential law and order situations. These drills were arranged in view of the Holi festival and the holy month of Ramzan," a senior officer said.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri reviewed the security arrangement in the city on Monday and asked every police station to complete peace committee meetings to address potential disputes in advance.

Ranchi Superintendent of Police (City) Paras Rana said adequate security arrangements have been made in strategic locations in the state's capital.

"We also appealed to people to ensure that the Holi festival remains violence-free. They have also been asked to refrain from playing provocative and obscene songs," he said.

Rana added that the peace committee meetings have been conducted by the respective police stations in the city.

In East Singhbhum, over 1,000 personnel are being deployed in view of the Holi festivity, another police officer said.

Jamshedpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime Control Room) Manoj Kumar Thakur told PTI, "A major focus this year is the monitoring of social media. The cyber cell is now tracking various platforms in real-time. This move aims to prevent the spread of provocative content or misinformation that could disrupt communal harmony." He said the police are closely monitoring social media for any provocative messages, and appealed to citizens, especially the youth, to avoid forwarding unverified texts.

All the police stations have already held meetings with local peace committees in view of Holi and Eid.

"These committee members will act as a bridge between the public and the police to report any suspicious digital activity immediately," the officer said.

The administration has mobilised patrolling vehicles, the quick response teams (QRTs), which will be on standby for any emergency.

"Apart from this, the frequency of mobile patrolling in sensitive zones has been increased," Thakur said.

Special drives will be initiated against rash and drunk driving.

"Officers will use breathalysers at key locations to identify violators in case of drunk driving," another officer said.

Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in hooliganism or unlawful activities, he added. PTI SAN ANB BDC