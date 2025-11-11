Security tightened across Odisha in wake of Delhi blast

Bhubaneswar, Nov 11 (PTI) Odisha Police have beefed up security across the state in the wake of the Delhi blast and are ready to tackle any possible threat, Additional DGP (law and order) Sanjay Kumar said on Tuesday.

"Keeping in view the unfortunate Delhi incident, we have alerted our state police. All police personnel have been put on high alert. All vital installations, religious places and sensitive areas are under close watch," Kumar told reporters.

"The situation is not alarming in Odisha, but we are very alert to repel any threat... Our aim is to prevent any kind of terrorist or anti-national activity in the state. If any terrorist tries to enter the state, we will neutralise him," he said.

The state intelligence wing is also in constant touch with different central agencies, Kumar said.

When asked about police arrangements for the ongoing Bali Yatra, where thousands of people gather every evening, he said there is tight security in vulnerable points in the ground.

Coastal and airport security has been tightened, while special care has been taken for Jagannath temple in Puri and Bali Yatra in Cuttack, the additional DGP (law and order) added.

He said the Odisha coast is fully secured, while an additional number of security personnel has been deployed in Puri temple.

Stating that Odisha is a peaceful state, Kumar appealed to people not to believe in rumour and misinformation.

Special security arrangements have also been made at beaches, railway stations, airports, bus stands, and other crowded areas in Odisha, another police officer said.

Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan said surveillance has been increased with the deployment of quick response teams, dog and bomb disposal squads.

Meanwhile, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha has also alerted all of its members and directed them to have a close watch on suspicious elements and inform the police accordingly. PTI BBM BBM ACD