Security tightened ahead of Holi, LS polls in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district

Jamshedpur, Mar 21 (PTI) Adequate security measures have been put in place in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district for Holi and Lok Sabha polls, a senior official said on Thursday.

Holi will be celebrated on March 25, while the Lok Sabha polls in the district are scheduled for May 25.

District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal, held a meeting with the Central Peace Committee members at Town Hall here and issued necessary directives to senior officials to address the concerns raised by the committee members.

SP (City) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat, SP (Rural) Rishabh Garg, ADM (Law & Order) Anant Kumar, and District Civil Surgeon Dr Jujhar Majhi also attended the meeting.

Mittal assured that security will be tightened to ensure a peaceful celebration of the festival. He advised youths to refrain from drinking and reckless driving and to adhere to traffic regulations.

With the model code of conduct in effect, Mittal said the vehicle checking drives along inter-state and district routes will continue and warned of strict action against any violations.

Additionally, the district police are actively monitoring social media and CCTV cameras to identify and take action against people posting inflammatory content that could disrupt law and order.

SSP Kaushal said the district police, along with paramilitary personnel, will conduct flag marches to instill confidence among citizens. Additional forces have been deployed to maintain law and order during the festival, with a focus on preventing drink-driving incidents.

He requested the public to refrain from sharing objectionable content on social media platforms. PTI BS MNB