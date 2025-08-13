Security tightened along India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar

Silchar (Assam), Aug 13 (PTI) Security has been tightened along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district to prevent possible infiltration attempts by extremist elements and to curb unauthorised cross-border trade, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, in an order, imposed strict restrictions on the movement and transportation of certain commodities along the border following intelligence inputs of likely illegal movement of people, commodities, and cattle through sensitive border pockets.

"This is a precautionary measure to ensure peace, stability, and security along the border and the administration is committed to preventing any unlawful activities that can endanger the district’s law and order," Yadav said.

He said the measure had been taken due to apprehension of activities that could disrupt peace and security in the region.

According to the order, no person is permitted to move within a one-kilometre belt along the border in Cachar district between sunset and sunrise.

Similar restrictions apply to movement on Surma River and its high banks during night hours, with special curbs placed on boat operations.

Fishing will only be allowed for local residents who must seek permission from the Katigorah circle officer, in coordination with the lessee concerned, and with copies endorsed to the district magistrate and the 170th battalion of the BSF stationed at Dholchera.

The order also prohibits the transportation of specific essential commodities, including sugar, rice, wheat, edible oil, kerosene oil, and salt during night hours, within a five-kilometre belt of the border with Bangladesh.

Limited exemptions may be granted for verified purposes, but only after scrutiny by the circle officer and local supply officials, with relevant authorities duly informed, it said.

Government employees on official duty in the border areas are exempt from these restrictions.

The order has come into force immediately and will remain effective for two months unless modified earlier, the statement added. PTI DG DG ACD