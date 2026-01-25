Security tightened along India-Nepal border after reports of attack on Republic Day

Bahraich (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Security has been tightened along the India-Nepal border following specific intelligence received by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) regarding possible activities by 'anti-national elements' on Republic Day.

Commandant Ganga Singh Udawat of the 42nd Battalion of the SSB on Sunday told PTI that specific information had been received that 'anti-national elements' might carry out untoward activities on January 26.

In view of this, SSB personnel are maintaining round-the-clock vigilance on roads, forests, footpaths, and waterways along the border, the commandant said, adding that patrolling has been increased across border areas.

The SSB's flood unit is patrolling the rivers day and night. Dog squads, face detection devices, watchtowers, and the entire security apparatus are on high alert in the border areas.

Additionally, Udawat informed that people are being allowed to cross the border only after thorough checking and verification of their identities.

He emphasised that this strictness is being implemented, keeping the security of the public in mind, adding that people have been requested to cooperate with the security forces during checks.