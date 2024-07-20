Security tightened along Kanwar Yatra route in Noida, Haridwar

Noida/Haridwar, Jul 20 (PTI) Security has been tightened along the Kanwar Yatra route in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar and Uttarakhand's Haridwar, with officials expecting a substantial increase in the numbers of pilgrims this year.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Saturday said it has established a dedicated "Kanwar Cell" and will set up 10 temporary outposts on pilgrim routes for law and order.

In Haridwar, the entire Kanwar fair area has been divided into 13 super zones, 31 zones and 126 sectors for better crowd management.

The Noida police announced imposing Section 163 (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita from July 22 to August 5.

The Hindu holy month of Shravan starts on July 22, with the Shravan Shivratri TO BE celebrated on August 2, 2024.

During this period, devotees perform the ritual of Jalabhishek at Shiva temples every Monday, and a significant increase in the number of participants is expected this year.

According to an official statement issued by the Noida Police, "This year, there is significant enthusiasm among the devotees, and a substantial increase in participants in the Kanwar Yatra is expected." To ensure a smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, the Noida Police, under the direction of Commissioner Laxmi Singh, has made extensive arrangements along the Kanwar routes and for the accommodation and easy movement of the devotees.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has set up facilities along 14 routes for the Kanwar pilgrims.

These routes include Chilla Red Light to DND, Pash Vihar to Kalindi Kunj Border, Model Town Sector 62 to Sector 60, 71 via City Center, Sector 37 to Kalindi Border, Chhijarsi via Bahlolpur to Sector 71.

Other routes cover Ghaziabad Lal Kuan via Dadri, Kot Ka Pul, Nangla, Faizalpur, Rajpur Kaila, Khedi Hajipur, Jamgarh, Bilaspur, Bagpura to Bhayipura Shiva Temple and several others.

"To ensure security and assistance, 10 temporary police outposts have been set up in the three zones of Noida, Central Noida, and Greater Noida. Each temporary outpost will have a designated team, including two sub-inspectors, eight head constables/constables/women constables, along with the PCR/Thar/Thana Mobile of the respective police station, which will be used as needed," the police said.

In addition to these measures, detailed arrangements have been made for the canals falling within the Kanwar routes in the Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar area, it said The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate, in their official statement, affirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety and convenience of the devotees during the Kanwar Yatra.

Later on Saturday, in a statement, the police said from July 22, the month of Shravan will begin, leading to the main festival of Shravan Shivratri on August 2. Alongside, several organizations are planning demonstrations and other programmes.

"Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita will be in effect from July 22 to August 5 in Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate," it added.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Uttarakhand's Haridwar too.

ADG (law and order) AP Anshuman said ASP-rank officials have been entrusted with the responsibility of managing the super zone in the fair area, adding circle officers and inspectors tasked with managing the crowd in the zones and sub-inspector level officials will man the sectors.

Four dog squads have also been deployed in the fair area, he said. The entire fair area will be monitored by 22 drones and a number of CCTV cameras. Lakhs of Shiva devotees visit Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra every year during 'sawan' (monsoon) to collect the waters of the Ganga. The ADG (law and order) and IG Garhwal KS Nagnyal held a meeting at the police lines in Roshnabad to brief the security personnel about the arrangements and issued necessary guidelines for the resolution of problems that may arise during the fair. The police personnel of Garhwal and Kumaon ranges, PAC and paramilitary force personnel attended the meeting.

Addressing them, Anshuman said at a time when the Chardham Yatra is also going on, managing the Kanwar Yatra successfully is no less than a challenge. "Let us work with full commitment and dedication to ensure its successful completion," he said.

IG (telecom) Krishna Kumar V K asked the police force to keep a tab on antisocial elements and any attempt to incite religious sentiments.

SP City Swatantra Kumar has been made the nodal officer for the Kanwar Mela while SP Rural Swapan Kishore has been given the responsibility of police management in the rural area. To ensure the safe completion of Kanwar Mela, the services of experienced retired police personnel are also being taken in the Kanwar Mela. PTI KIS COR ALM AS TIR TIR