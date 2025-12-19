Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi

New Delhi: Security arrangements have been bolstered at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi following violent protests in Bangladesh after the death of prominent leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Tension gripped Bangladesh after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed Hadi's death in a televised address, triggering widespread protests, attacks and vandalism on Thursday night.

"We have intensified security arrangements at the Bangladesh High Commission on Thursday night. No one will be allowed to breach law and order condition," the officer said.