Security tightened at Delhi Civic Centre ahead of ward committee polls

New Delhi: Security has been beefed in and around the Civic Centre here with authorities anticipating a face-off between workers of the opposition BJP and the ruling AAP during the MCD's ward committee polls on Wednesday, officials said.

A company of paramilitary personnel along with the Delhi Police personnel has been deployed in and around the Civic Centre in central Delhi, they said.

The personnel have been instructed to prevent any untoward incident during the election process, a senior police officer said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena late on Tuesday asked the MCD commissioner to notify the appointment of deputy commissioners as presiding officers for MCD ward committee polls after Mayor Shelly Oberoi did not do so.

The last-minute intervention by the LG using special powers granted under the DMC Act, and in the "larger public interest", ends uncertainty over the polls that are scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 4.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Oberoi refused to appoint presiding officers, saying her conscience does not allow her to participate in an "undemocratic election process".

She had also directed MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar to restart the election process and give at least one week time for filing the nomination.