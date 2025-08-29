Security tightened at Patna Civil Court following bomb threat email

Patna, Aug 29 (PTI) Security was tightened at the Patna Civil Court on Friday after authorities received a bomb threat via email, officials said.

Patna (Central) SP Diksha said a bomb disposal team and a dog squad were immediately deployed to conduct a thorough search of the court premises.

"A bomb threat received via email said explosives were planted inside the civil court premises. Security was immediately tightened and a bomb disposal team and a dog squad were engaged. After a thorough search, nothing was found," Diksha told reporters.

The operation was carried out without causing any inconvenience to the public, she added.

"Prima facie, the mail appears to be a hoax. The mail also spoke about labourers," the SP said.

A case has been registered, and the cyber cell has been tasked with tracing the origin of the email.

A high-security alert was sounded across Bihar on Thursday following inputs suggesting three terrorists from Pakistan entered the state through Nepal.

Bihar Police headquarters issued an alert to all district police and also issued the names and photographs of the terrorists, belonging to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

It is suspected that all of them reached Bihar via Nepal through Araria. PTI PKD MNB