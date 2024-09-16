Security tightened for Ganesh idol immersion in Latur; Drones, CCTV cameras to monitor processions

Latur, Sept 16 (PTI) As many as 2,000 personnel of police and the Home Guard will be deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of Ganesh idol immersion processions in Latur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

A police official said the procession routes will be monitored through CCTV cameras and drones.

More than 1,300 Ganesh mandals are expected to join the immersion processions in Latur city and district, the official said.

He said help centres will be set up for children and senior citizens, while designated sites have been earmarked for collecting Ganesh idols.

"120 police officers, 1,250 police personnel, 950 Home Guards, units of the State Reserve Police Force, four platoons of the Riot Control Squad, and two Quick Response Teams will be on duty in Latur district," he added.

Additionally, preventive action has been taken against 3,225 habitual offenders to ensure that the immersion procession and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi festivities are conducted peacefully.

Police have appealed to Ganesh mandals to avoid using loud sound systems and laser beams during the processions. PTI COR NSK