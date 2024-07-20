Security tightened for Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar

Haridwar, Jul 20 (PTI) Security has been tightened at every step here for strict surveillance of the Kanwar Yatra, which begins on Monday. The entire Kanwar fair area has been divided into 13 super zones, 31 zones and 126 sectors for better crowd management, said ADG (law and order) AP Anshuman.

Anshuman said the ASP-level officials have been entrusted with the responsibility of managing the super zone in the fair area, adding circle officers and inspectors tasked with managing the crowd in the zones and sub-inspector level officials will man the sectors.

Four dog squads have also been deployed in the fair area, he said. The entire fair area will be monitored by 22 drones and a number of CCTV cameras. Water police will be deployed at the ghats, bomb disposal squads and mounted police will also be deployed in the fair area, the ADG said.

Lakhs of Shiva devotees visit Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra every year during 'sawan' (monsoon) to collect the waters of the Ganga. The ADG (law and order) and IG Garhwal KS Nagnyal held a meeting at the police lines in Roshnabad to brief the security personnel about the arrangements and issued necessary guidelines for the resolution of problems that may arise during the fair. The police personnel of Garhwal and Kumaon ranges, PAC and para military force personnel attended the meeting.

Addressing them, Anshuman said at a time when the Chardham Yatra is also going on, managing the Kanwar Yatra successfully is no less than a challenge.

"Let us work with full commitment and dedication to ensure its successful completion," he said.

Instructions were also given to prevent rumours from spreading. Traffic plan should be implemented in a systematic manner, Nagnyal said. IG (telecom) Krishna Kumar VK asked the police force to keep a tab on anti-social elements and any attempt to incite religious sentiments, provocative songs being played on DJ and small issues being blown out of proportion on social media. SP City Swatantra Kumar has been made the nodal officer for the Kanwar Mela while SP Rural Swapan Kishore has been given the responsibility of police management in the rural area. To ensure the safe completion of Kanwar Mela, the services of experienced retired police personnel are also being taken in the Kanwar Mela. PTI Corr ALM AS AS