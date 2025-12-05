Security tightened in Bengal''s Murshidabad ahead of foundation stone-laying of Babri-style mosque

Kolkata, Dec 5 (PTI) A day ahead of a foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a proposed mosque -modelled on Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid- at Beldanga in West Bengal's Murshidabad, security has been tightened in the locality on Friday with deployment of additional forces, officials said. The area has been placed under a "high security" zone, with the police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and BSF units being mobilised, they said.

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir proposed to build a mosque in the locality, and its foundation-laying ceremony is scheduled on December 6, which marks the anniversary of the demolition of Ayodhya's Babri Masjid.

RAF personnel reached Rejinagar earlier in the day and were stationed at a local school before final deployment, an official said, adding that reinforcements have also been made from Krishnanagar and Berhampore.

The central forces conducted route marches and were seen patrolling areas near the proposed mosque construction site, he said.

The suspended TMC MLA told the administration that his volunteers would be present on the ground and expressed confidence that the programme would pass off peacefully.

Kabir, who was seen monitoring stage preparations at Rejinagar, submitted a formal request, seeking permission for the programme, but an official said the administration has not yet approved.

Kabir, who has hogged the limelight in the past with controversial statements on matters, including the party's internal affairs, was suspended by the Trinamool Congress on Thursday for indulging in what it termed "communal politics".

The suspended leader subsequently announced his decision to resign as MLA and launch his own party later this month. PTI BSM BDC