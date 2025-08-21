Security tightened in Berhampur University following clash between students, outsiders

Berhampur (Odisha), Aug 21 (PTI) Tension prevailed in Odisha's Berhampur University on Thursday after a second-year journalism and mass communication student sustained injuries in a clash between students and outsiders near the institute's entrance gate.

The violence reportedly broke out on Wednesday evening when some students opposed the presence of outsiders at a cultural event, 'Nuakhai,' organised on campus by students. The situation escalated, leading to a scuffle near the entrance.

University authorities immediately halted the programme and ordered outsiders to vacate the premises.

The incident triggered strong political reactions, with student wings of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the attack.

Sanakhemundi Congress MLA Ramesh Chandra Jena staged a dharna in front of Gopalpur police station on Wednesday night, joined by several students, calling for swift police action against the attackers.

The university authorities have enhanced security on the campus and decided to restrict outsiders from entering the campus after 5 pm.

Possession of the identity card would be made compulsory for students to enter the campus.

These decisions were taken by the disciplinary committee of the university headed by vice chancellor (VC) Geetanjali Dash.

Currently, 24 security guards are deployed on the campus.

"We will increase the number of security guards to 30. Additional guards will be deployed in the boys’ hostels," the VC said.

She added there was no untoward incident reported inside the campus.

"The situation is under control. Classes were held in the university smoothly," she added.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said they have deployed two platoons of force to maintain the law and order situation on the campus following the request of university authorities.

Police have registered a case against 10 persons named in the FIR lodged by the injured persons, he said.

"Action will be taken against the persons involved in attacking the students after a proper inquiry," the SP said. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB